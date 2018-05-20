Rockford High School students cut their hair to help children with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Some Rockford High School students gave several inches of their hair during a donation event Wednesday.

The event this week was put on by the students and the hair donation was the first of its kind for the school.

Students got the idea last year and were excited about the hair going to a good cause. Every lock will go to ‘Children With Hair Loss’ a Michigan organization based out of Metro Detroit.

“Family members of mine have had cancer and I know it was for such a good cause," says Molly Younker, a Rockford senior who donated 8 inches of hair. “It was braided behind me and they put it in a hair tie and then they just chopped it off and handed it to me and I was like wow this is really real my hair is gone.”

The students had a local stylist volunteer their time for the event. And while you needed 8 inches or more to actually donate, some kids with shorter locks got their hair cut to simply raise awareness.

“I’m sure this brings smiles to people’s faces because growing up as a kid and being a little different is a hard thing to handle. And growing up without hair it’s hard to be accepted but I think with a wig it’ll help make these kids days," says Cole Johnson a senior at Rockford High School.

More than 70 students got clipped for the hair donation event. Students say they want to make this a yearly event at Rockford High School so they can always help children with hair loss.