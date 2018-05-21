Alternatives in Motion provides free wheelchairs to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For many, the ability to just get up and go is hampered by an injury or other disability. Insurance doesn't always cover the proper chair, leaving those people without a way to move around.

There's an organization in West Michigan called Alternatives in Motion that enhances independence through access mobility equipment, free of charge.

Their mission is to provide wheelchairs, powered or otherwise, to people who don't quality for other assistance, or who can't obtain the equipment without financial aid.

Alternatives in Motion is always accepting wheelchair donations, both those in need of repair or gently-used. By giving people access to these wheelchairs and their repair services, they give people with disabilities the quality of life they deserve.

Alternatives in Motion is located at 201 Matilda Street Northeast in Grand Rapids.

Learn more at alternativesinmotion.org. or call (616)-493-2620.