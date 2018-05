WYOMING, Mich. — An autopsy is expected to be performed on a body police pulled from a West Michigan creek.

Police in Wyoming say hikers found the body of a woman late Friday night in the area of 54th Street and Clay Avenue in Buck Creek.

We’re told the woman has not yet been identified, but she is not connected to any missing persons report, according to police.

It is not clear how long the body was in the water or if foul play was involved.