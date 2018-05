BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Battle Creek police are investigating a suspicious death Monday morning.

Police say they were called to Tiger’s Towing on S. Kendall Street about 9:40 a.m. The owner of a vehicle there had found a dead person in their trunk.

Police are calling the person’s death suspicious. They also say there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the community.

Anyone with information should call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3375.