Police close portion of Franklin during search for suspect in gas station robbery

Posted 11:00 AM, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:44AM, May 21, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police have closed a portion of Franklin Street SE as they are attempting to arrest a suspect on an outstanding warrant.

Franklin Street is closed from Dallas to Geneva.  Police are asking you avoid the area and use Eastern Avenue or Fuller Avenue as a detour.

Police say they tracked a vehicle to the scene that matches the description of a vehicle used in a gas station robbery in Wyoming Monday morning.  One person from the vehicle was taken into custody and is being questioned in Wyoming.  The other person is believed to have gone inside a house in the 900 block of Franklin.

Multiple police crews are trying to determine if there is a suspect inside the home.

We have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll have more details when they become available.

 

