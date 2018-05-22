Phony gold bar promotion triggers break-in at local flooring company

WYOMING, Mich. — A local flooring company is scratching their heads after a would-be thief broke into their business on the hunt for treasure.

The people at Old to Gold Hardwood Floors, located on Roger B Chaffee Drive, recently came up with a clever idea to promote their business- they decided to produce a pile of phony bars of gold with their logo emblazoned on the top.

Somebody who saw the promotional tools from afar seemingly believed they were looking at a real-life fortune sitting inside the flooring business.

When Old to Gold owner Rowdy Lapham came to work Monday morning he found the building broken into and several of their safes destroyed. The phony gold bars were strewn across the floor amongst broken glass and paperwork. Apparently the would-be thief realized their error only after they had already smashed their way inside.

After looking at surveillance video, Lapham gathered that someone had gone to a whole lot of effort to break into their office. “They didn’t even bring their own tools. They improvised by using a rock to get through the window, and then they even went through our work vans to find a hammer.”

Lapham tells FOX 17, “We’re a wood flooring company. We’ve got really nothing of value here – basic tools and paperwork… and some really cool-looking swag, the stress-free, fake gold bars with our logo on it.”

Wyoming Police say there have not yet been any arrests made in the case.