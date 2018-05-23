Athletes young and old to conquer Grand Rapids Triathlon on June 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best triathletes in the country are coming to West Michigan for the Grand Rapids Triathlon on June 10, and there's still plenty of time to sign up.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon consist of a 1,500 meter swim in the Thronapple River, a 40 kilometer bike ride, and ends with a 10 kilometer run. Athletes can can also sign up for shorter distances such as the Half Distance, Sprint, or each event separately.

The Grand Rapids Triathlon will take place in the Ada/Cascade area. Start time is at 7 a.m.

Learn more and sign up at grandrapidstri.com.