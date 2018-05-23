Coles celebrates 75 years in Muskegon

Posted 9:26 AM, May 23, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Coles is celebrating their 75th anniversary this Saturday at Heritage Landing in Muskegon.  Fireworks will begin at dusk.  For more, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s