× Investigators say video shows suspect shooting gas station clerk

WYOMING, Mich. – Two cousins will be charged with Felony Murder for the shooting death of a gas station clerk in Wyoming Monday morning.

Willie Bryant and Gary Bryant are both charged with killing Shannon Marie Rozanski-Schoen during the robbery at the Marathon gas station at 28th and Buchanan. Willie Bryant is also charged with Open Murder, Armed Robbery, Felony Firearms and being Habitual Offender. Both men are being charged as Habitual Offenders.

Court documents allege that Willie Bryant is seen on surveillance video demanding cash from employees at the gas station while pointing a handgun at them. They say that the video shows Willie shooting Rozanski-Schoen twice. She died at the scene.

After the shooting, Willie Bryant ran from the store to Gary Bryant’s vehicle, where Gary was waiting. Investigators say in the documents that Gary was the driver both to and from the gas station.

Both Bryants are in custody awaiting arraignment. Willie Bryant was arraigned Tuesday on Attempted Murder charges in Grand Rapids for a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Court documents also show that Willie Bryant had a prior conviction in 2013 for Larceny and in 2010 for Possession of Cocaine. Gary Bryant has prior convictions for Home Invasion in 2011, Assault in 2006 and theft in 1995.