State road projects will stop for holiday weekend, but some projects will remain

When we have long holiday weekends, the Michigan Department of Transportation suspends work on its projects to minimize travel interruptions. This will hold true this Memorial Day weekend.

Workers will go home Friday at 3 p.m. and will be back on the job Tuesday morning after the holiday.

That means that the 45 mile-per-hour speed limit when workers are present will not apply, but drivers still must observe the 60 mph limits that are common in highway work zones.

But it also means that lanes will be opened up in projects where it makes sense to pull back barrels.

In West Michigan, some lane closures and traffic shifts will be unchanged:

US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile with ramp closures.

I-96 eastbound closed from Alpine Avenue to Plainfield Avenue.

US-31, Oceana County, one lane closed in both directions from Shelby Road to Polk Road.

Still, MDOT says that lane restrictions will be removed on 73 percent of its projects statewide.

