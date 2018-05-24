Police look for suspect in purse theft

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the suspect in a purse theft.

Grand Rapids Police posted surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle on Facebook. He allegedly stole the purse of an elderly woman from her grocery cart. He may be driving a silver or gray sedan.

Any information can be sent to GRPD through their Facebook page, or call them at 616-456-3400 or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.