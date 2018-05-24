Write, direct, or star in your own film at Compass College Summer Camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Compass College is turning the dreams of students who want to star, write, and direct their own film into a reality with their hands-on summer camps.

High school students can create their own short film in one week. They'll be able to learn from professionals, work hands-on with industry equipment, and work together with other campers to create a short film.

Registration is for students ages 13-18, with acting camp costing $250, and film camp costing $385.

Summer Film and Acting Camps are happening June 18-22 at Compass College of Cinematic Arts.

To sign up, visit compass.edu or call (616)-988-1000.