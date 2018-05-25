Fire damages 3 Kalamazoo apartments

Posted 3:43 AM, May 25, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fire broke out at an apartment building.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Golfview Avenue in Kalamazoo.

When first responders arrived, flames and smoke were visible from the outside of the house and several residents were outside of the building.

The fire was contained to one single bedroom but caused smoke and water damage to three other apartments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If you know anything call 269-337-8139 or 269-343-2100.

