HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crews fought a fire at a popular West Michigan tourist attraction Friday morning.

The fire broke out in the movie theater of Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland Township. The building isn't currently being used, but is being renovated for a technology upgrade.

One firefighter needed minor medical treatment at the scene. No one else was injured.

The Dutch Village will remain open for the holiday weekend.