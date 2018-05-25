× Grand Haven drawbridge sticks, causes traffic backups

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The drawbridge at US-31 in Grand Haven has reopened after being stuck for several hours Friday.

The mechanical issue caused traffic to be backed up for several miles.

The bridge over the Grand River was raised and was not coming back together for the northbound lanes. The problem started at about 1:45 p.m.

US-31 NB and SB at the Bascule Bridge in Grand Haven, MI

All Lanes Open

Ottawa County Wayne Burke

05/25/18

16:23 https://t.co/wCwLuTYhez — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) May 25, 2018

Northbound traffic was backed up into the city of Grand Haven. Southbound traffic was backed up to the Muskegon County line. See the MDOT map here.

Traffic reopened in both directions as of 4:15 p.m.

Grand Haven Public Schools alerted families that school buses will likely be running behind schedule.