Kalamazoo Sheriff corrects name of overdose victim saved

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is correcting an earlier announcement regarding the victim in a fatal traffic crash and an overdose save by the sheriff.

The department issued a release Thursday saying that one of the men saved by Sheriff Richard Fuller from an overdose on May 15 was killed in a crash on Stadium Drive on May 16.

Undersheriff James VanDyken says that the man saved by Fuller, Devon Wellington, had actually gotten out of the vehicle shortly before the crash to move the driver, Kevin Alleshouse, to the passenger seat, because Alleshouse appeared to be having a seizure. While Wellington was out of the vehicle, Alleshouse came to, locked the doors and sped off, leaving Wellington at the intersection of South Drake Road and Stadium Drive. Alleshouse later crashed the vehicle and was killed.

The sheriff’s department is apologizing to Wellington family for naming him as the deceased and for naming Alleshouse as the person saved by Sheriff Fuller.

Earlier stories published on FOX 17 did name the victim of the crash but not of the overdoses.