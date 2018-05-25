Semi-truck rolls in crash; police say driver was texting

Photo from Michigan State Police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Three people were fortunate to suffer only minor injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck driver who was texting at the time of the crash.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened about 1:45 p.m. on northbound U.S. 131 near D Avenue.

Police say that a Chevy Malibu was re-entering U.S. 131 from the shoulder when it was broadsided by a semi-truck.  Both vehicles went off the road and the semi-truck rolled.  The truck driver was taken to Borgess Hospital with minor injuries.  The driver and passenger of the Malibu went to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids with minor injuries.

Police say that their investigation showed the driver of the semi was texting when the crash happened.  He was cited by police.

Police are reminding everyone on the road this holiday weekend to put the phones down and to not text and drive.

