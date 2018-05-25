Threat closes Kenowa Hills Public Schools for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Kenowa Hills Public Schools has canceled classes for Friday after a threat was made by a middle school student against the district, according to KHPS superintendent Mike Burde.

The district was notified of the threat Friday morning by the Walker Police Department and decided to close because they don't know the whereabouts to the student who made the threat, Burde told FOX 17.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department and Walker PD are working with that students parents and the district to find that student.

This threat comes just a day after a threat was made against Lakeshore Middle School in Grand Haven.

The school posted this message for families about noon on Friday: