Trump says US having ‘productive’ talks with North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is “having very productive talks with North Korea” about a summit next month with Kim Jong Un, and says it could happen June 12, the date that was under consideration before Trump abruptly canceled the summit Thursday.

Trump is tweeting that if the summit happens it “will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date.”

Trump had said earlier Friday that the potentially historic summit might be getting back on track.

On Thursday, Trump had canceled the summit, citing the North’s “tremendous anger and open hostility.”

The North Korean government said Friday it is still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks “at any time.”