1 person reportedly injured after motorcycle strikes deer

Posted 6:37 PM, May 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:41PM, May 26, 2018

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say at least one person was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

It happened around 11:45 on 11 Mile Road, east of 55th Avenue in Mecosta County’s Wheatland Township.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, a 56-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, were traveling eastbound when their motorcycle struck a deer. Police say the female passenger was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. There’s no word on the man’s condition. Both of them are from Midland.

 

