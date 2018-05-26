Drawbridge in Grand Haven reopens after another glitch

Posted 4:27 PM, May 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:34PM, May 26, 2018

FOX 17 image

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The drawbridge in Grand Haven had another hiccup Saturday afternoon, causing backups on southbound US-31 for about a half-hour.

It was the second day in a row the bridge got stuck in an up position. The timing hasn’t been good with Memorial Day Weekend traffic tied up in a popular lakeshore destination.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 the Bascule Bridge began malfunctioning around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, and then began working properly again around 4:13 p.m.  It was stuck long enough for authorities in Ottawa County to send out an alert for motorists to use M-231 as a bypass route.

A similar situation played out just the day before, but on Friday the drawbridge glitches eventually affected both north- and south-bound traffic. That situation began around 1:45 p.m., and wasn’t fixed until about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

There’s no specific word yet on what has caused the mechanical problem on consecutive days.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s