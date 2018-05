× Annual 2018 Spring Parade of Homes opening weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re looking to buy a home, you won’t want to miss the annual Spring Parade of Homes.

This year’s parade will feature a new home style called the ‘Karolynn’ model.

It features new high end amenities, and was built with health conscious technology.

The parade runs through June 9th, with showings on Wednesday’s from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday’s, Saturday’s from 1 to 9 p.m.

For more information visit www.sablehomes.com