× Grand Rapids reading program kicks off next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual GR Reads for adults program kicks off Friday June 1st.

The program runs through the end of August.

Participants can read any of the ten selected books and participate in 28 free programs throughout the summer, including bird watching, movies, author visits, bicycle tours and more.

The goal is to bring the library out into the community.



2018 GR Reads Book Selections:

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland & Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll

August Snow by Stephen Mack Jones

Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Productive and Creative Self by Manoush Zomorodi

The Death and Life of the Great Lakes by Dan Egan

From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death by Caitlin Doughty

Ginny Moon by Benjamin Ludwig

News of the World by Paulette Jiles

The Philip K. Dick Reader by Philip K. Dick

The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace by Jeff Hobbs

Unseen City: The Majesty of Pigeons, the Discreet Charm of Snails & Other Wonders of the Urban Wilderness by Nathanael Johnson

For more information visit www.grpl.org.