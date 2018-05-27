Michiganders reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This Memorial Day Weekend, people around the country got out and enjoyed the warm weather, cookouts, but remembering the reason for the holiday is something many can’t forget.

Memorial Day Weekend may include a variety of activities but the holiday commemorates the ultimate sacrifice veterans have made for this country, and this holiday people all over celebrated in different ways.

“We celebrate with our family and we have grills and we swim and pools to cool off from the sun," said Ayden Stancie. "We usually get together, have a cookout. It's a family day, but I think a lot of people don't take in consideration that it's not really as much of a celebration as it is a remembrance.”

You're also bound to see a few flags around town, much like the ones at Sue Ward's house.

"We do this every year,” said Sue Ward. "We think of every one of the veterans on this special day.”

The flags commemorated lives lost in the act of duty and Sue said she hopes that displaying the flags will serve as a reminder of what the holiday is really about.

“Every year it so special for the veterans and we remember every one of them that fought for our country to make us free," she said.

So, whether you're grilling, fishing or just enjoying the outdoors this Memorial Day Weekend; remembering the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect the country is something many say they hope everyone remembers not just this holiday but all year around.

“It's cool that we can celebrate that we have our freedom, that's what the Fourth of July is for, but as far as Memorial Day we also have to remember that they sacrificed their lives away from their families."