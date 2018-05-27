The heat is on!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –Sunday will have sunny skies with plenty of heat and humidity. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s with dew points in the middle 60s giving West Michigan a very sticky and muggy feeling. High pressure will continue to build in and stay in the area leading to lots of sunshine for several days.

Temperatures are above average by 15-20 degrees for the next several days. Can we break any old records? West Michigan will stay on record watch heading into the week as we can possibly break or tie record high temperatures!

After plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity West Michigan will see rain again by mid-week. We will have impacts of the remnants of what is now Subtropical Storm Alberto. The storm is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast at the end of this weekend and work up north through the country. There are still many questions left to determine the exact track of this storm which will change our rain forecast in the coming days. Stay with Fox 17 News for all the updates here.