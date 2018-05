× West Michigan brewing company celebrates 1 year anniversary

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan beer maker is hitting a milestone.

Thornapple Brewing Company is celebrating it’s one year anniversary.

For its anniversary Thornapple will host a party on Saturday June 9th from 11 a.m. to midnight, at its location in Cascade Township.

There will be special releases, live music, games and more.

For more information visit www.thornapplebrewing.com.