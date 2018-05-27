West Michigan coffee company in the running for a 20,000 prize

Posted 1:18 AM, May 27, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A coffee company in Grand Rapids has been serving up unique, cold brews for years, and now, they’re in the running for a 20,000 dollar prize.

It’s called ‘Soldadera Coffee,’ which translates to “woman soldier.”

The coffee is a tradition which originated during the Mexican Revolution, brewed in a clay pot with a blend of sugar and spices.

While women couldn’t be soldiers during the revolution, they did brew the coffee to give to the servicemen.

The owners say their business is about female and minority empowerment, and they’ve seen a lot of support already.

The coffee shop has already won three other competitions that Start Garden held, and they’ll find out if they won this latest contest in July.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s