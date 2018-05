Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- One West Michigan student is being rewarded for pledging to put the phone down while driving.

It's all part of the 'Ride with Pride' program by Muskegon alcohol liability initiative.

Students sign a behavior contract agreeing to follow school rules, the law, not drink alcohol and never to drive distracted.

This year Fruitport High school student, River Jones, walked away with the grand prize of a brand new car, courtesy of Johnson Auto Sales.