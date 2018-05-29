MDOT reveals causes of recent drawbridge break downs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is giving us further information into what happened with the Grand Haven drawbridge over the holiday weekend.

The bridge, which takes US-31 over the Grand River, was stuck during Friday afternoon's holiday traffic surge for about three hours. Saturday, the bridge was closed for another 30 minutes.

MDOT officials tell FOX 17 that Friday's break down was the from a locking device that malfunctioned. They say the extreme heat of the day may have been a factor. Temperatures Friday reached the low 90s.

Saturday's break down was due to a blown fuse and was not related to the heat, nor to Friday's break down, according to MDOT.

