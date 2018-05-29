One injured in shooting in Kalamazoo

Posted 4:23 PM, May 29, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One person was shot Tuesday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 1600 block of East Main Street at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of shots being fired. While police were on the scene, a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital.  The victim, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident, is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s