One injured in shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – One person was shot Tuesday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 1600 block of East Main Street at about 1:30 p.m. on reports of shots being fired. While police were on the scene, a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. The victim, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo resident, is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.