Video: Deer crashes into MVP club in Rockford

Posted 1:11 PM, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 01:40PM, May 29, 2018

ROCKFORD, Mich. – Members working out at a Rockford health club Tuesday morning had a speedy visitor.

Surveillance video shows a young deer crashing through a front window at the MVP Athletic Club just after 7:00 a.m.

After crashing through the window and into a wall, the deer heads off camera towards a viewing area by the pool.  Staff at the club tell FOX 17 the deer ran around there for about three minutes before heading back to the entrance and running back outside.

No one was hurt and the club remained open while having a crew fix the window.  Watch the video below:

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s