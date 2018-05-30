Deputy and police officer injured in chase in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff and other police agencies are looking for the man who led them on a chase which injured a deputy and another officer.

The department says that a deputy stopped a vehicle on the southbound side of U.S. 131 at the 49-mile marker at about 2:30 a.m. for speeding. The deputy says he found evidence of drug use at the vehicle and an officer from Plainwell came to assist in investigating and getting the suspects out of the vehicle.

While investigating, the suspect in the passenger’s seat moved into the driver’s seat and drove off. Both the deputy and the officer were still partially in the vehicle when the suspect started driving away. Both suffered minor injuries as they fell from the moving vehicle.

Later, an officer with the Otsego Police found the vehicle near D Avenue and U.S. 131. The suspect again fled, leading the officer on a chase. The suspect abandoned the vehicle in the driveway of a home and ran away. A K9 tried to track the suspect but failed.

Investigators say they searched the vehicle and found a stolen gun and a small quantity of drugs.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6’0″ tall, 165 lbs, with short hair. He may be about 20 years old. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white tank top and black socks.

Anyone with information should call the Allegan County Sheriff at 269-673-0500.