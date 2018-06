Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich -- The North Muskegon girls soccer team posted another shutout Thursday in a 1-0 district semifinal win over host Muskegon Catholic Central, it was the 17th time the Norse (18-0) blanked their opponents this season.

Freshman Hope Johnson scored the only goal of the game early in the 2nd half.

North Muskegon will meet Western Michigan Christian in Saturday's district championship game.

WMC beat Ravenna 3-1 Thursday in the other semifinal game.