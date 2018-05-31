Traffic on Knapp Street stopped for turtle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Traffic came to a halt Thursday morning along Knapp Street for a snapping turtle.
Michael Pfleghaar spotted the snapper trying to cross Knapp while out for a walk with his dog. He called his friend Tommy Allen to come and help.
After the turtle at first didn’t appreciate their efforts, they used a stick to help prod the turtle along and kept traffic from ending the turtle’s journey.
Watch the video below:
42.998948 -85.629984
1 Comment
Bob
Its a turtle. Pick it up and put it on the other side of the road. No need to stop traffic.