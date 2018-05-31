× Traffic on Knapp Street stopped for turtle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Traffic came to a halt Thursday morning along Knapp Street for a snapping turtle.

Michael Pfleghaar spotted the snapper trying to cross Knapp while out for a walk with his dog. He called his friend Tommy Allen to come and help.

After the turtle at first didn’t appreciate their efforts, they used a stick to help prod the turtle along and kept traffic from ending the turtle’s journey.

Watch the video below:

