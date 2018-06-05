12th Annual High School Senior Addix Champions Basketball Games at Davenport University

The 12th annual High School All-Star games will be on Wednesday and Thursday, June 13-14 at Davenport University (new black floor) .

. free parking and air conditioning! The All-Star game times include the Girl’s game at 6pm; Boy’s game at 7:30pm. Over 100 players were nominated. Selection criteria includes 1) nomination and approval by coach or AD, 2) outstanding senior season, 3) great character, 4) continuing to college.

Tickets will be only $7 for adults,$5.00 for kids or $20 (flat fee) for families! A unique event hosted by Davenport University, the goal is to raise $3000-4000 in support of Davenport Athletics and the Make A Wish Foundation.