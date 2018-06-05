12th Annual High School Senior Addix Champions Basketball Games at Davenport University
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Title Sponsor ADDIX GEAR and Game Director Steve Project/Davenport U. announce the 2018 High School All-Star basketball games for their ADDIX BASKETBALL Champions Classic. Top senior High School b-ballers from the Greater Grand Rapids area (OK Conferences), will be honored to play in front of their hometown fans one final time at Davenport University.
The 12th annual High School All-Star games will be on Wednesday and Thursday, June 13-14 at Davenport University (new black floor) .. free parking and air conditioning! The All-Star game times include the Girl’s game at 6pm; Boy’s game at 7:30pm. Over 100 players were nominated. Selection criteria includes 1) nomination and approval by coach or AD, 2) outstanding senior season, 3) great character, 4) continuing to college.
Tickets will be only $7 for adults,$5.00 for kids or $20 (flat fee) for families! A unique event hosted by Davenport University, the goal is to raise $3000-4000 in support of Davenport Athletics and the Make A Wish Foundation.
Official Game Sponsors include Family Fare and D & W, Farmers Insurance, Celebration Cinemas, J & H Family Stores, Pepsi and Buiten Insurance and super agent Rod Hathaway. Media sponsors is ESPN 96.1 — and a special partnership with the West Michigan Officials Association and Big E’s Sports Grill.
For more information, contact Game Director Steve Project, the Sports Professor/Davenport U at steveproject@hotmail.com or call 616 262-7369.