Griffins name Ben Simon as head coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have named their new head coach.

Ben Simon, 39, will take over the two-time Calder Cup champions. Coach Todd Nelson just left last week to take a job in the National Hockey League as an assistant with the Dallas Stars.

Simon was an assistant coach under Nelson the last three years. He was also a first round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Simon played in 21 games for the Griffins in 2006-2007. He has also been an assistant coach in the AHL with Rockford and Toronto before coming to the Griffins. He was a head coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL in 2013-2014 and reached the Kelly Cup Finals in his initial season.