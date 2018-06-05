× Mona Shores suspends high school A.D. over ‘ethics violation’

MONA SHORES, Mich. — Mona Shores Public Schools interim Superintendent Bill O’Brien says he has suspended district Athletic Director Ryan Portenga for an unspecified ethics violation.

O’Brien made the announcement in a letter to the “Sailor Community”, a copy of which was forwarded to FOX 17 by district Board of Education president Stan Miller. It says – in part – that rumors surrounding Portenga “have been thoroughly investigated by our District Compliance Officers in consultation with our legal team.

“Last Friday, based on that investigation, I determined that the Athletic Director violated the Board Ethics Policy that governs our district.”

In addition to a 10-day suspension without pay, Portenga received a written reprimand and will be placed on a “plan of improvement upon return”, according to O’Brien’s letter.

He emphasized that “at no time was student safety compromised during this violation, and there is no evidence that this violation occurred on school grounds.”

Says O’Brien, “We have the highest expectations for staff behavior. When these expectations are not met, there are consequences”.

Anyone in the district needing assistance from the Athletic Director during the suspension was advised to contact the district’s Human Resources Department.