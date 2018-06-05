See what Wheelhouse & Meijer are grilling up for Grand Taste

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the highlights of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply give is obviously the top tier golf on display, but a close second may be the incredible spread put on at the Grand Taste Food Tent.

The Grand Taste Garden will feature over 50 different restaurants and breweries serving food, chef demonstrations, barbeque, and live music from local bands.

Meijer test kitchen chef Chad Beuter, and Wheelhouse Chef Andrew, came out to out patio to grill up some tasty dishes that will be served at Grand Taste.

Single day adult tickets cost $35, and a weekend pass cost $70. Tickets for kids 17 and under with a ticketed adult cost $10 for a single day, and $20 for the weekend.

All proceeds will benefit Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give to help restock food pantries across the Midwest.

Grand Taste will be held at the fairway at Blythefield Country Club June 15-17.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.