Winning $1 million lottery ticket in Ionia still unclaimed after 8 months

LANSING, Mich. – A $1 million winning lottery ticket was purchased in Ionia eight months ago and the winner has still not come forward.

The Michigan Lottery says that the winning Powerball ticket matched the five white balls drawn on September 25, 2017 – 08-10-21-23-25. The ticket was purchased at the Ionia Marathon at 121 North Dexter Street in Ionia.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date, so the clock is ticking down on this winner. The prize must be claimed at lottery headquarters in Lansing.