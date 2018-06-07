Man missing from Barry County

DELTON, Mich. – The Barry County Sheriff and family members are asking for help in finding a missing man.

David Lukins has not been heard from since May 27. Family reported him missing on Monday, June 4.

Family tells FOX 17 that his truck was found at his home near Delton with a flat tire. His home was locked and they have not been able to reach him on his cell phone. His wallet is also missing.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Department says they have searched Lukins’ home and property and have no leads on to where he went.

Family says this is out of character for him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Barry County Sheriff at 269-948-4801.