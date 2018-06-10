Hit-and-run driver kills 6-year-old girl in Muskegon Heights

Posted 3:45 PM, June 10, 2018, by , Updated at 06:22PM, June 10, 2018

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a 6-year-old girl died after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver at midday Sunday.

The crash occurred just before noon in the 3300 block of Sixth Street.  Police say, a light-colored Chevrolet Suburban hit the girl, who was transported to an area hospital  where she later was pronounced dead.

Family members have identified the little girl as Taylor Davis.

Police Chief Joseph Thomas said the driver took off from the scene, and that a man followed the suspect after the incident and tracked him to his home in the Mona Lake Mobile Home Park on Hoyt Street in Norton Shores where he was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Muskegon Heights Police Department.

