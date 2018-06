× Body found believed to be missing Barry Co. man

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. – Searchers believe they have found the body of a missing Barry County man.

David Lukins was reported last week after not being seen or heard from by family since May 26.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Department says a body was found near Lukin’s residence that is believed to be Lukins. They say there is no indication at this time of foul play in Lukin’s death.

The department is still investigating and an autopsy is pending.