Suspect in fatal hit-and-run facing two felonies

MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect in a fatal hit and run over the weekend is facing at least two felonies.

Dakota Welch, 19, faces two felony counts in the death of Taylor Davis, 6, on Sunday at 6th and Maplewood in Muskegon Heights.

Welch was arraigned Monday afternoon on Operating an Automobile While Driver's License Suspended or Revoked Causing Death and Failing to Stop at the scene of an Accident Resulting in Death. Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat says that Welch is also being charged as a Habitual Offender because he was convicted of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer in February 2017.

The judge set Welch's bond at $500,000.

Welch could face 30 years in prison if convicted on both counts. Maat says that the investigation is continuing and more charges could be added.

After the crash Sunday, a bystander followed Welch to his home in the Mona Lake Mobile Home Park in Norton Shores where he was arrested.

A search through Secretary of State records shows that Welch has several violations for driving either without a valid license or driving with a suspended license back to September of 2016. He also had citations for driving without a cycle endorsement.