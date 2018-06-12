Event to connect homeless Veterans with necessary resources

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- There is an event planned later this week in effort to connect homeless veterans across West Michigan with resources to help them rebuild their lives.

It's part of a national "Stand Down" effort planned for Friday, June 15, in front of the hospital at the Metro Health Village on Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will give veterans access to food, clothing, medical care, housing assistance, job counseling, and even mental health services.

Organizers we talked to say services like this are critical in getting veterans back on their feet.

"It is an opportunity to reach out to veterans in the area that might be homeless or who might be struggling just to try and make it for whatever reason," says Amanda Briggs, social worker at the Deptartment of Veteran Affairs. "It is opportunity for them to connect with resources we have in the community."

Lunch will also be served, and veterans can also get a free haircut and a massage.