MSU Gran Fondo raising money for skin cancer research on June 23

More than 1,800 cyclist plan on racing to raise awareness and money for skin cancer research in the sixth annual Michigan State University Gran Fondo on Saturday, June 23.

The Gran Fondo, Italian for "Big Ride," is a long-distance, non-competitive ride with various distances for cyclists of all skill levels. Cyclists have the option of choosing either a 12, 25, 40 or 80 mile route, with many gourmet food, craft brews, and music stops along the way.

17-time Tour de France cyclist, George Hincapie, will also be participating in the race.

All the money raised will support MSU College of Human Medicine's skin cancer research. Fundraisers can earn gear and exclusive experiences including a high-carb dinner with George Hincapie, a Gran Fondo jersey and more. The top fundraiser will win a luxury cycling getaway with George Hincapie.

For the past five years, MSU Grand Fondo has raised $810,000 for skin cancer research and has funded many studies to prevent the spread of melanoma and to improve cancer treatments.

Registration for the Gran Fondo costs $80 and ends on June 18.

For more information, visit msugranfondo.com.