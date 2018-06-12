Sit back and relax — New beach cabana rentals available in Grand Haven

Posted 7:23 AM, June 12, 2018, by , Updated at 07:24AM, June 12, 2018

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- A new way to lounge on the beach is coming to Grand Haven State Park this summer with the launch of GH Beach Cabanas.

The cabanas are wicker chairs with cushioned seats, seat two people, and also have foot rests.

Beachgoers will be able to rent the chairs by the hour or can receive special deals for booking them for four or eight hours.

Chairs are $10 per hour, $30 for a 4-hour rental, $50 for an 8-hour rental and $20 if you want to sit to enjoy the sunset.

