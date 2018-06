ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are responding to a drowning in Ionia County.

Ionia County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that they were called to the Lakeshore Resort and Campground at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A man had been pulled from the water and bystanders had begun life-saving efforts.

Ionia County sheriff’s deputies told a FOX 17 crew on the scene that the man had drowned.

The campground is at 750 E. Grand River Avenue.

We’ll have more details when they become available.