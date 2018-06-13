Domestic situation leads to officer-involved shooting in Wyoming

Posted 4:40 AM, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:18AM, June 13, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's office is investigating after a domestic call lead to an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened at the Timber Ridge Apartments on 44th Street in Wyoming shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators say officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a domestic violence call when an two officers exchanged fire with a suspect.

We're told no one was hit and those involved have been taken in for questioning.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

Police originally issued a shelter in place for people living near the apartment complex but that has since been lifted.

