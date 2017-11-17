Mattawan police officer charged after shooting at stolen vehicle

PAW PAW, Mich. – A Mattawan police officer who allegedly shot at a car during a pursuit has been charged with Reckless Use of a Firearm.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor says Officer Chelsey Omilian was arraigned Friday. The misdemeanor charge carries a potential of a 90-day jail sentence and $500 fine.

The incident happened on November 3 in Mattawan when the officer stopped a vehicle that had been stolen. Three people were in the vehicle. A chase ensued and the officer fired a shot to try and stop the car. One of the people in the vehicle was injured.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Gary Kingsbury, has been charged and arraigned on two counts of Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting and Obstructing Police. He is currenly in the Van Buren County Jail.

Omilian has been on administrative leave since the incident. She turned herself into the court Friday and was released on a personal recognizance bond.