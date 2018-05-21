Arrest made in connection to Marathon gas station homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Police say they have captured Willie Martin Bryant, 33, in connection to a Monday morning shooting at a Marathon gas station Monday morning.

He was taken into custody at the McDonald's located near Michigan and College NE in Grand Rapids.

According to family members the shooting left Shannon Schoen, a gas station employee dead. Wyoming Police confirm there was another employee inside the gas station, but they were not injured during the armed robbery.

Loved ones added Schoen had dealt with and successfully fought off robbers in the past at that same Marathon gas station.

Bryant is also wanted in the attempted murder of a 55-year-old Grand Rapids woman on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Thomas Street SE. She was found shot multiple times. As of Monday night, she remains in critical, but stable condition.